Facilities in place at Talapady to conduct RT-PCR tests for those travelling to Karnataka

Results to be made available within a day

The Health Department has set up extensive facilities at Talapady to avoid inconvenience to people travelling to Karnataka, after the State made negative RT-PCR certificate compulsory for visitors.

Three batches of officers have been formed to facilitate tests at Vishwas Auditorium, Talapady. The facility ensures the availability of test results to people within a day. The results may be downloaded from the portal, https://labsys.health.kerala.gov.in/. The Mangalpady Taluk Hospital is leading the operations at the testing centre.

Deputy DMO A.V. Ramdas, Taluk Hospital Superintendent K.K. Shanti, COVID Nodal Officer Prasad Thomas, Junior Administrative Medical Officer Nirmal and District Mass Media Officer Abdullatif Mathil visited the centre on Friday and gave necessary guidance.