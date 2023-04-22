Facilities at Paripally medical college hospital will be improved: Minister

April 22, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KOLLAM

Necessary steps will be taken to make the services of Paripally Medical College Hospital more efficient and patient-friendly, Finance Minsiter K.N.Balagopal said after a review meeting recently.

“Possibilities to start departments of cardiology, neurology and nephrology will be explored. Services on a par with international standards will be ensured through phased development activities,” said the Minister.

Mr.Balagopal said the hospital that was earlier under Employees’ State Insurance Corporation had very limited facilities until the State government converted it into a medical college. “At present better facilities have been set up and more than 900 employees have been recruited on permanent and contractual basis at the hospital. Further development activities will be implemented in a timely manner and strict action will be taken against the officials shirking their duty,” he said.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani said that development works of urgent importance related to hospital services will be implemented in a timely manner. “Discussions will be held with the Revenue department to procure the land needed for further development of the hospital. In order to make the operations more efficient, meetings and inspections should be conducted in the hospital under the leadership of the Hospital Development Society,” she said.

G.S Jayalal, MLA, District Collector Afsana Parveen, Additional District Magistrate R. Binarani, Principal Linette J. Morris, medical superintendent G.S Santosh, and Hospital Development Society members also attended the meeting.