Facilities at Palakkad rail division checked

Southern Railway general manager John Thomas inspected different facilities of the Palakkad division and reviewed the division’s performance here on Friday.

Principal chief commercial manager Priyamvada Viswanadhan and principal chief operations manager Neenu Ittyerah and divisional railway manager Pratap Singh Shami accompanied Mr. Thomas during the examination.

The team inspected facilities of the Palakkad-Pollachi section and the Palakkad-Shoranur-Nilambur section. They checked running rooms, crew lobby and passenger amenities at Palakkad Junction.

Major bridges, level crossings and curves were also examined. Mr. Thomas unveiled a heritage crane at Pollachi station.

He commissioned the renovated Chathurakulam pond at Olavakode and the new water supply system from it.

Speed trial

He conducted a speed trial between Palakkad and Ottapalam stations. He examined the traction substation, accident relief train and gang rooms at Shoranur Junction. Mr. Thomas also inspected Angadipuram and Nilambur stations.