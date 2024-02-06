GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Facilitation Centre for TIM projects to be opened today

February 06, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Facilitation Centre for taking forward the projects that came up at the Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister P.A Mohamed Riyas at the office of Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) here on Wednesday. The Tourism department has set up the Facilitation Centre to fast-track the processing of the investment proposals made at TIM held in the city in November last.

The event, organised by the department in partnership with the industry, created overwhelming response from the investors, who came up with a raft of project proposals to seize on immense opportunities offered by tourism in the State. It was then decided to open a facilitation centre in the city to process the projects for their time-bound implementation. The facilitation centre will consider fresh project proposals also.

The Tourism Additional Director (General) has been appointed as convener of TIM facilitation centre and Chairman KTIL as co-Convenor.

