Facelift soon for Kulathupuzha school

Model Residential School, Kulathupuzha, will soon undergo an infrastructure and academic upgrade as part of the efforts to bring down the dropout rate.

A decision in this regard was taken at a school executive committee meeting chaired by Sistrict Collector B.Abdul Nasar recently.

Drinking water

The school building and toilet block will be renovated and a well will be dug to ensure the supply of drinking water. While these works will be completed shortly, a water storage tank will be installed with the support of the Haritha Keralam Mission and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) workers.

The Collector instructed PWD officials to prepare an estimate for the construction of a playground in consultation with the Kerala Sports Council.

An extensive awareness campaign will be launched in tribal areas this year to stop students dropping out. The campaign will focus on ‘oorukootams’ (community meets) and a pravesanolsavam will be held for Class 5 students next academic year.

Landscaping

Landscaping and well-recharging will be done as part of the renovation and the school will start the cultivation of organic vegetables and herbs.

A natural and heterogeneous green habitat will be created in connection with the Pachathuruthu project of the Haritha Keralam Mission.

As part of improving academic standards, general staff meetings will be held on February 15 and 29.

The teachers have been directed to conduct weekly review sessions to assess general and academic activities.

The school currently has a strength of 265 students from Class 5 to Plus Two. While the school has been scoring 100% pass percentage, the first Plus Two batch is getting ready for public examination this year.

Officials from the district administration are expected to visit the school this month.