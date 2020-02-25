Facelift for Thookkupalam market

The weekly public market on Sundays at Thookkupalam is live with sellers, who mostly come from Tamil Nadu. And buyers are largely local people, with the market slowly losing prominence over the years.

The Thookkupalam market was the first one of its kind in the Idukki high ranges. It evolved with the creation of Pattom Colony at Kallar in 1955 as part of the ‘Grow more food scheme’ to tide over food shortage after World War II.

The colony was created in the name of Pattom A. Thanu Pillai, the Chief Minister of erstwhile Thiru-Kochi, and a few families were given five acres each to grow food items at Kallar.

As per available documents, the Thookkupalam market was extended on the land provided by Karamangattu K.K. Raman Nair in 1964. It became the main rice market with traders from Kochi, Kottayam, and Alappuzha reaching there.

“Rice was kept at Ramakkalmedu bordering Tamil Nadu and brought to the market for selling it to buyers from far away places,” said Karunapuram grama panchayat president Tomy Plavuvachathil. Vegetables grown in Tamil Nadu were also brought to the Thookkuplam market so were the food items grown by the first settlers. In course of time, buildings were constructed there, he added.

It was also said that a major cattle market functioned in the early period of settlement at Thookkupalam. Cattle were brought from Tamil Nadu and sold in the early hours so that they could be moved to destinations by evening.

Border routes

The many routes across the border were developed for moving cattle and goods in the early period of settlement. Goods were mostly borne by labourers across the border those days through narrow paths across the border. Donkeys were also used.

As local markets emerged, the Thookkuplam market lost its glory.

The panchayat was planning to construct a high-tech market in its place at an estimate of ₹3 crore, Mr Tomy said. The work on the market would bein soon, he added.