Facelift for Putharikandam Maidanam

THIRUVNANTHAPURAM

12 August 2020 20:03 IST

Mayor lays stone for ₹15.93 crore project to renovate one of capital’s historic grounds

City Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Putharikandam Maidanam here on Wednesday.

The redevelopment project of the ground, spread over an area of 8.13 acres and used for political and cultural events as well as exhibitions, is part of the Smart City projects envisaged for the capital.

Advertising

Advertising

The design proposal includes entrance gateway which is being extended to create a grand entry to the maidanam, creation of a jogging track, landscaping, rain shelters at equal intervals, water fountains, a tensile roofing over E. K. Nayanar Memorial Plaza in order to create a shaded space to the area, an open air seating theatre, renovation of the compound wall, introduction of a theme park, better overall illumination for evening walkers and Wi-Fi Hotspot, CCTV, emergency call box and Public information display system.

Public Toilets outside the maidanam has already been re-developed using Smart City funds. Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) is also installing two drinking water kiosks within the maidanam. Anert has proposed to fund and install an Electric vehicle charger for the electric rickshaws being operated by SCTL in the parking area outside Maidanam. The estimated project cost for overall development of Putharikhandam Maidanam is ₹15.93 crore. The work is expected to be completed by June 2021.

After a few months of lull following the COVID-19-induced lockdown, the Smart City projects of the city Corporation are slowly getting back on track with the inauguration of works of three major projects this week.

V.S.Sivakumar, MLA, presided over the function, which was attended by P. Bala Kiran, Chief Executive Officer of SCTL, standing committee chairpersons and other officials.