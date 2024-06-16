Faced with reversal of fortunes, CPI(M) begins post-poll stocktaking exercise

ADVERTISEMENT

Faced with a reversal of fortunes in the Lok Sabha elections, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] top leadership convened here on Sunday to sift through the detritus of defeat as part of a five-day stocktaking exercise.

The presence of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat underscored the momentousness of the sombre meetings, which will conclude on Wednesday.

The CPI(M) would reportedly examine reports from 20 Lok Sabha constituency committees and 14 district committees in granular detail.

The CPI(M) appeared particularly taken aback by a perceived rightward drift in the backward class, Dalit, and a section of Christian votes, which some believe had seriously undercut the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) political support in large swathes of the State and advantaged the BJP in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency and gave the latter a clear lead in 11 Assembly segments.

Notably, the CPI(M)‘s post-poll analysis meetings unfolded against the backdrop of criticism that the government’s “omissions and commissions” had paved the way for the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) stunning victory and the BJP’s good showing at the hustings.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sadikali Shihab Thangal had pointedly accused the CPI(M) of allowing the BJP to gain a toehold in Kerala.

Vellappally’s criticism

At the other end of the political spectrum, Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan said the CPI(M) sway towards minorities had pushed backward classes and Dalit communities to the BJP. In a grievance-ridden screed published in the social organisation’s mouthpiece Yoganadam, Mr. Natesan cautioned that the CPI(M)‘s electoral prospects would lie in tatters if the party continued disregarding its core support base.

The CPI(M) would also reportedly consider whether the Lok Sabha poll results were an oblique referendum on the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan had blamed the party’s poor showing at the hustings on capitalist-bourgeoise drift in the “second Pinarayi Vijayan government” and “misplaced governance priorities,” including non-payment of social welfare pensions.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan seized on the statement to allege that Mr. Govindan and the Chief Minister were poles apart on the reasons for the LDF’s defeat. He said Mr. Vijayan’s statement that there was no resentment against the government was at odds with Mr. Govindan’s position.

