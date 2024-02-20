Face-to-face with CM in Kollam on Feb 29

February 20, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOLLAM

Mukhamukham, a follow-up programme to the Navakerala Sadas where the Chief Minister directly interacts with the participants, will be held in Kollam on February 29, said Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty here on Tuesday.

He was chairing a review meeting regarding the organisation of the programme at the Collectorate conference hall. Around 2,000 delegates will participate in the programme that will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Asramam Yunus Convention Centre. People from various professions will bring their problems before the Chief Minister during the event. While 40 people will be given an opportunity to interact directly, Thozhilali Shreshta Award winners will share the stage. Persons who have made their mark in different fields will participate and cultural programmes will be held before the interaction. Separate registration counters will be set up along with the arrangements for food.

“A cross-section of the labour sector is expected and various committees will work in tandem for the smooth conduct of the event,” said the organisers. While the Labour Minister is the chairman of the organising committee, the Labour Secretary is the convener. Chairpersons, members and officials of various welfare boards including the District Collector will coordinate the event.

Labour Secretary K. Vasuki, District Collector N. Devidas, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairman S. Jayamohan, officials of various boards and union representatives were present.

