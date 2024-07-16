Face-off likely between Chancellor, pro-Left Syndicate members in Calicut varsity

There is likely to be a face-off between the Left-aligned members in the Syndicate of the University of Calicut and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor, in the coming days.

This follows the pro-Left members’ move to legally challenge some of Mr. Khan’s recent orders. The Chancellor had recently asked the university to reinstate T. Mohammed Sajid, an instrumentation engineer attached to the university, who was suspended and later demoted by the Syndicate for allegedly causing financial losses to the institution.

The Syndicate, however, decided to legally challenge it in the Kerala High Court. Mr. Sajid is also a functionary of an Indian Union Muslim League-backed union of university employees.

The pro-Left members are learnt to have opposed Mr. Khan’s direction to M.K. Jayaraj, who recently demitted the office of the Vice-Chancellor, to use his own money to fight the legal cases related to his removal from the post by the Chancellor. Mr. Jayaraj had reportedly used the university funds to meet his legal expenses.

This was followed by the Chancellor appointing P. Raveendran, Professor, Department of Chemistry, as the Vice-Chancellor in-charge till a new appointment is made to the post, while rejecting the list of three names proposed by the Left Democratic Front government. Mr. Raveendran subsequently decided to put on hold the move to seek legal recourse in the case involving Mr. Sajid.

Meanwhile, P. Rasheed Ahammed, another Syndicate member aligned with the United Democratic Front, has urged the Vice-Chancellor to cancel the Syndicate decision to approach the High Court against the Chancellor. He claimed that the decision was against the statutes and Acts governing the university’s affairs. The Chancellor being the head of the university, the Vice-Chancellor and the Syndicate were bound to implement his orders, Mr. Ahammed pointed out. He claimed that the orders issued by the Chancellor followed all due legal procedures and the Syndicate had no legal right to question them.