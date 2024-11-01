ADVERTISEMENT

Ezhuthachan Puraskaram for N.S. Madhavan

Published - November 01, 2024 08:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Eminent author N.S. Madhavan has been chosen for this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the top prize instituted by the Kerala government in the field of literature. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, announced the award in Kottayam on Friday. The award includes a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a citation, and a plaque.

Mr. Madhavan, 76, was chosen for the award by a panel led by S.K. Vasanthan and comprising T.K. Narayanan, Muse Mary George, and C.P. Aboobacker, the Secretary of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

Announcing the award, the Minister highlighted Mr. Madhavan’s commitment to maintaining a distinctive literary style and his skill in transforming life’s realities into compelling literature through the alchemy of creative expression. The jury also commended his unique contribution to the development of Malayalam short stories.

The jury also noted that Mr. Madhavan’s literary journey, which began with his debut work Shishu, has significantly influenced and shaped the creative evolution of Malayalam short stories. In addition to fiction, Mr. Madhavan writes articles and columns in both Malayalam and English, actively engaging with contemporary issues as a keen observer.

Mr. Madhavan is best known for his novel Lanthan Batheriyile Luthiniyakal and acclaimed short stories such as Higuita, Panchakanyakal, Vanmarangal Veezhumbol, Nilavili, Thiruthu, and Chulaimedile Shavangal, among others. A distinguished fellow of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, he is also a recipient of numerous awards, including the Odakkuzhal Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards.

