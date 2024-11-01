GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ezhuthachan Puraskaram for N.S. Madhavan

Published - November 01, 2024 08:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Eminent author N.S. Madhavan has been chosen for this year’s Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the top prize instituted by the Kerala government in the field of literature. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, announced the award in Kottayam on Friday. The award includes a cash prize of ₹5 lakh, a citation, and a plaque.

Mr. Madhavan, 76, was chosen for the award by a panel led by S.K. Vasanthan and comprising T.K. Narayanan, Muse Mary George, and C.P. Aboobacker, the Secretary of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

Announcing the award, the Minister highlighted Mr. Madhavan’s commitment to maintaining a distinctive literary style and his skill in transforming life’s realities into compelling literature through the alchemy of creative expression. The jury also commended his unique contribution to the development of Malayalam short stories.

The jury also noted that Mr. Madhavan’s literary journey, which began with his debut work Shishu, has significantly influenced and shaped the creative evolution of Malayalam short stories. In addition to fiction, Mr. Madhavan writes articles and columns in both Malayalam and English, actively engaging with contemporary issues as a keen observer.

Mr. Madhavan is best known for his novel Lanthan Batheriyile Luthiniyakal and acclaimed short stories such as Higuita, Panchakanyakal, Vanmarangal Veezhumbol, Nilavili, Thiruthu, and Chulaimedile Shavangal, among others. A distinguished fellow of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, he is also a recipient of numerous awards, including the Odakkuzhal Award and the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards.

Published - November 01, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.