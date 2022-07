Ezhuthachan Award to be presented to P. Valsala today

July 27, 2022 21:57 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will give away the 'Ezhuthachan' award to writer P. Valsala at the Kozhikode Town Hall at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday. Culture Minister V.N. Vasavan will preside over the event. Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will be the guest of honour, a press release said.

