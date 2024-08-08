Eyeing investments in knowledge-based sectors: Kerala Industries Minister

Kerala Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the State is looking to attract investments in knowledge-based sectors that create employment for locals.

“Our advantage is the highly skilled human resources. We are looking to build an ecosystem for the knowledge industry which would create white collar and high paying jobs for our youth. This will in turn create indirect employment opportunity for the gig economy,” he told The Hindu on Thursday.

Mr. Rajeeve was in Chennai to interact with investors as part of the Kerala government’s initiatives to promote investment in the State by showcasing opportunities in diverse sectors. The meeting was organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The State has come out with an industrial policy and has identified 22 focus sectors including aerospace and defence, artificial intelligence and robotics, information technology, logistics, nano technology, tourism, IT, logistics among others, he said.

“We are trying to transform Kerala as a destination of knowledge-based industries as well as environment, social and governance investments,” Mr. Rajeeve said. He said the State has taken several steps to address the issue of land availability, including a private industrial park policy under which permission has been given for 27 private industrial parks.

Kerala has come out with a campus industrial park project which aims to utilise land under higher education institutions that is lying unused to start campus industrial parks, Mr. Rajeeve said. A single window clearance system has been introduced under which MSMEs can be established without any licences for three years, with an investment of ₹50 crore, he said.

Mr. Rajeeve said following Chennai, roadshows will be held in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and the State will host the global investors meet next year in Kochi. “We recently organised the national generative artificial intelligence global summit in Kochi along with IBM. We plan to conduct 12 round tables on different themes focusing on industrial policy. The first will be on August 23 on robotics,” he said.

Mr. Rajeeve said the State has planned to organise a “bioconnect event” focusing on life sciences industries in September in Thiruvananthapuram.