Eye in the sky to weed out ganja

Even thick forests will not be strong enough a cover any longer for miscreants looking to mint quick bucks through ganja cultivation. For, the Forest Department may very shortly deploy drones fitted with Artificial Intelligence-driven software for the detection of ganja farms tucked away deep inside jungles.

Artificial Intelligence Aeronautics, a start-up incubator operating out of Maker Village, India’s largest electronic hardware incubator, is assisting the department in implementing the project.

“We already have custom-designed drones for mounting cameras and single board computer (SBC), which is essentially a full-fledged computer built on a single circuit. The work is on for developing the AI-driven program, which will be integrated into the SBC, within the next six months. The program will have to be trained in detecting ganja leaves, enabling it to detect ganja farms and point out them with precision GPS coordinates with less than a metre variation,” said Vishnu V. Nath, vice president (engineering) and one of the four founding members of the start-up.

Payload

The start-up is already into the commercial production of drones with a capacity to carry a payload ranging between 200 grams and 50 kilogram while research is under way for developing drones with a payload capacity of 120 kilogram.

They had already once assisted the Forest Department in the past in locating two wild elephants which strayed into human habitations in Palakkad and in detecting encroachments in Kurinjimala through an aerial survey.

Discussions are also on with the police for deploying drones for enhancing VIP security and bomb detection and intrusion into high security areas. Besides, they were roped in by the Fire and Rescue Services for mapping illegal constructions.

“We had also delivered a relief packet using drone at a marooned house in North Paravur during last year's flood. Aerial photographs captured were used to create a 3D image of an Aranmula temple to assess the extent of damage caused by the flood. The possibility of deploying drones during similar emergencies has been taken up with the disaster management authorities,” said Mr. Nath.

The start-up is also into agriculture, offering a multitude of services from precise fertilizer spraying to assessing plant health with the idea of supporting smart farming.