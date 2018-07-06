EY plans business centre at Technopark

Ernst & Young (EY) will set up a Global Managed Business Services Centre at Technopark here. Joseluis Garcia Fernandez, EY’s global managing partner, visited the Technopark campus on Friday and held discussions with Kerala IT Parks CEO Hrishikesh Nair on the setting up of the centre. He was accompanied by EY director for strategic initiatives Jane Collete, India location head Richard Antony, and assistant director Binu Shankar.

Earlier, Ernst & Young global team led by EY’s global vice chair Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Fernandez and Ms. Collete met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and expressed their keenness to start the centre in Thiruvananthapuram. The Chief Minister, along with Chief Secretary Tom Jose, and Kerala IT Parks CEO promised government support to start the operations in Thiruvananthapuram. “It was just recently that Nissan announced their Digital Innovation Hub in the capital and now the decision by EY to set up its centre is very encouraging for Kerala,” said Mr. Nair. EY has around 5,000 employees in its Global Services Delivery Centre in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The State government is keen to associate with EY in creating a Centre of Excellence on emerging technologies like Blockchain, cybersecurity, and skill development initiatives, he said.