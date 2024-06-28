EY GDS joins hands with ICTAK to empower 182 women to rejoin workforce

EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS), a company with operations in the State capital, has partnered with the Information and Communication Technology Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) to train women for tech careers, boosting workforce re-entry under the Career Reinstate Program.

The initiative seeks to upskill women and prepare them for reintegration into the workforce. It equips women who plan to return to work with the necessary skills to rejoin the workforce, offering assistance for talent development and helping them bridge the career break effectively.

The candidates for the programme, many hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, were mobilised by ICTAK from diverse socio-economic and geographic backgrounds across Kerala. The programme targeted individuals with IT-related backgrounds, having one to two years of work experience, and a career gap of three to five years.

Overall, this was the fourth edition of the Career Reinstate program. From its inception, a total of 246 women have received training, of which 182 have been shortlisted for jobs at EY GDS, according to a pressnote issued by the company. This year, 78 women were trained of which 59 have been shortlisted. The candidates received training over a 12-day period, which included in-person sessions at the ICTAK centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.