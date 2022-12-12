Extremist outfits spreading falsehoods on curriculum revision: Sivankutty

December 12, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Some extremist organisations are propagating falsehoods about the school curriculum revision activities and trying to exploit the situation, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

At a press conference here on Monday in connection with the curriculum revision, Mr. Sivankutty said there was a propaganda that co-educational hostels or seating boys and girls together on a bench were being implemented. However, the government had not even considered this.

Even though institutions under the Union government and many unaided institutions started school early and the Khader committee report too had made such a recommendation, the government was not considering changing school timings, he said.

He reiterated this was the first time that students, teachers, parents, people’s representatives, and the public could express their opinion on what they wanted to be included in the school textbooks. A handbook prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training was just an indicator for the public discussions on the school curriculum framework, not the position papers or the framework.

The curriculum revision was being held under the supervision of the curriculum steering committee and the core committee. People who were qualified to give their opinion on specific areas had been included on these committees, he said.

The Minister stressed the government policy was to promote diversity, plurality, scientific thinking, inquiry, and humanity. Discussions would be held so that there could be proper understanding of these issues. To remove confusion about the curriculum revision framework, a one-day workshop for MLAs could be held in discussion with the Speaker, he said.

