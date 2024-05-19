Extremely heavy rainfall likely over four districts in Kerala till Wednesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that extremely heavy rainfall is likely over parts of the State till Wednesday.

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki districts are on red alert till Tuesday given the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm rainfall in a 24-hour period). Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in the four districts on Wednesday also, and the IMD has put them on orange alert on that day pending revision.

Night travel ban in Idukki

In view of the alerts, the Idukki district administration has banned night-time travel in the hilly regions of the district.

Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala till at least Thursday as per a 4 p.m. update issued by the IMD on Sunday. Most of the other central and southern Kerala districts are on orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall till Thursday. Northern districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

A low-pressure area that is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal Wednesday is expected to concentrate into a depression over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal around Friday, May 24.

Monsoon advances

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of Maldives, parts of the Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and the South Andaman Sea, the IMD said. A cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood. Another cyclonic circulation lies over central Maharashtra and its neighbourhood. A trough runs from above this cyclonic circulation towards south Tamil Nadu across Karnataka.

Squally weather is likely along and off Kerala coast till Thursday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea on these days.

