Extreme rainfall events on a decreasing trend in Kerala after 2018 flood

January 10, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala, which was in for prolonged rain spells often extending up to the end of the four-month southwest monsoon period and even beyond, can heave a sigh of relief as the frequency of localised extreme rainfall events has waned after the mega flood in 2018.

According to the statistics available with the Ministry of Earth Science, around 100 extreme rainfall events were reported in 2019 and 2020, while it dropped significantly in the following years.

However, August continues to witness the majority of the rain fury during the southwest monsoon period, a major shift from the past. According to the parlance of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), extreme rainfall refers to a greater-than-normal amount of rainfall received during a certain time (very heavy rain 124.5 – 244.4 mm and extremely heavy rain >244.5).

Kerala has witnessed a total of 99 localised extreme heavy rainfall in the 2019 southwest-monsoon with 69 in August alone, followed by 100 in 2020 (40 in August); 20 in 2021 (4 in August), and 39 in 2022 (25 in August).

Compared to the rest of the country, Kerala comes sixth and seventh in terms of highest localised extreme rainfall events while Maharashtra tops the chart with 565 in 2019 followed by 312 (2020), 552 (2021), and 379 (2022).

A senior IMD scientist said in the past 10-year period (2011-2020), all season-rainfall and annual rainfall had decreased in Kerala. But rainfall in August showed an increasing trend at all the weather stations. The change in the heat index was one of the main reasons for the increased heavy rainfall incidents in August, which had seen a rise of 0.5 to 1 degree Celsius in recent years.

“Though the extreme rainfall events have been on a decreasing trend after 2018, we cannot conclude that the trend will continue. When the land cools as a result of a heavy downpour, the number of such events will be less in the following year. Fluctuation in temperature is directly linked to the change in precipitations and their intensity,” he said.