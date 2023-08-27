Extreme poverty to be eradicated in Kerala by November 1, 2025, says Chief Minister

August 27, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said that extreme poverty will be eradicated in the State by November 1, 2025. All 64,000 families in Kerala identified as extremely poor will be lifted out of that situation by that date, said on Sunday, inaugurating the week-long Onam celebrations in the State.

Majority of the families will be out of this list by November 1, 2024. The State government has sought support from local bodies, government and semi-government agencies, private institutions and individuals and collectives in this endeavour, Mr. Vijayan said, adding that ‘micro plans’ are being created for the upliftment of these families. A survey by the LSG department had found 64,006 families in the State to be extremely poor.

Mr. Vijayan urged Kerala society to be on guard against attempts to destroy its secular fabric. The divide between the wealthy and the poor in India is not narrowing, he said.

Widening wealth gap

It is the basic duty of any administration to ensure the welfare of the people. Unfortunately, the gap between the rich and poor is widening in the country. Kerala, where the government has initiated welfare measures perceiving everyone as equals, is an exception to this, he said.

The Chief Minister termed baseless the speculation that this year’s Onam celebrations would lack sparkle due to a financial crisis. Certain sections had unleashed the propaganda that Keralites would have a tough Onam this year, but such allegations are baseless, he said.

He referred to Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s statement pegging the government’s Onam month expenditure at approximately ₹18,000 crore. This included the spending on social security pensions which benefits 60 lakh people, the Chief Minister said.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who presided, said the Onam celebration is a symbol of unity among the people. Noted danseuse Mallika Sarabhai and actor Fahadh Faasil were the chief guests at the inaugural function. Ms. Sarabhai said the spirit of Malayalis is the spirit of democracy. Mr. Faasil said the growth of tourism has benefited various sectors, including Malayalam cinema.

Various events are cultural events are planned over the seven days. The celebrations will conclude with a pageantry from Vellayambalam to the East Fort on September 2. Ministers K.N. Balagopal, G.R. Anil and Antony Raju, and MPs, MLAs were among those present.

