Extreme poverty eradication project begins in Wayanad

2,931 families have been identified and micro plans will be drafted

The State government in association with the civic bodies in the district is preparing to execute welfare projects to eradicate extreme poverty.

As many as 2,931 families in the district have been identified under the category and micro plans would be drafted for each family before August 31.

Three phases

The extreme poverty eradication plan has been divided into three phases, service schemes that could be immediately implemented, short- and long-term schemes.

The highest number of extreme poverty families has been identified in Panamaram grama panchayat with 219 families, and the lowest in Edavaka grama panchayat with 36 families. In municipalities, the highest number is in Mananthavady with 216 families, and the lowest in Kalpetta with 27 families.

Extreme poverty was determined based on four factors: food, safe shelter, basic income, and health condition.

A training programme, for chairpersons and secretaries of local bodies as a part of the project, was inaugurated by district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar here on Wednesday.