Extreme heat scorches Punalur 

May 03, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

For the residents of Punalur, one of the hottest places in the State, the summers have been difficult for as long as they remember. But nothing had prepared them for the ruthless weather that set in as early as the beginning of March and the current situation is so severe that some of them are considering distress migration. “It’s a matter of fact that we are used to spells of stifling summer heat. But this time the temperature has been so unbearable that we had to avoid all kinds of outdoor human activities. Stepping out feels like entering a hot oven and many people are experiencing heat-related health issues,” says S. Saji, resident.

With the mercury soaring over 40 degrees Celsius, farmlands in eastern parts of Punalur remain parched with the likelihood of crop failure. Farmers in Vattappada who mainly cultivate crops like cassava, banana and betel are a worried lot as they feel irrigation is only a supplementary measure. “You cannot replace rains with irrigation and it has been three hot months at a stretch without proper summer showers. All our crops are wilting in front of our eyes and most probably the yield will be poor,” says Hari Kumar, a farmer. Most of the times hot winds keep blowing and their working hours have also grown shorter. “In summer months we usually take a break when the sun is at its peak and work the rest of the day. Now, we are forced to wake up at 4 a.m. and begin work before the sun starts scorching the fields. If we follow our usual schedule we will get hardly two working hours a day. We hear that the tribals foragers from nearby parts have also stopped venturing into the forest during daytime,” he said.

While farmers are struggling to irrigate their crops, most parts in Punalur are facing severe drinking water shortage. “Water scarcity is extreme this time as all wells and ponds in the area have dried up. There are areas tanker lorries can’t reach and the residents in many areas are having a hard time. Deficient rainfall is another major concern as untimely rain will do more damage than good. Considering the fact that we have a large population of farmers, this summer is turning into a nightmare,” says Jyothi Santhosh, councillor of Plachery, one of the wards hit hard by water shortage.

