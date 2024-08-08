Extensive search by involving victims’ relatives, local people today at Wayanad landslides site

An extensive search by involving local people and the relatives of those missing in Wayanad landslides will be conducted at Mundakkai and Chooralmala on Friday morning. The search will begin at 6 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said here on Thursday that 190 survivors in the relief camps had registered for the Friday’s search. People’s representatives, personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services, National Disaster Response Force, and Kerala Police will join the people’s group in the search.

The Ministers said that the search would be concluded by 11 a.m. in view of the restrictions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the disaster zone. “We will continue the people’s search another day if needed,” said Mr. Riyas. He said most of those on the missing list were from Punchirimattam, Mundakkai and School Road areas.

The government has arranged 100-odd buildings, including 27 PWD quarters, for temporary rehabilitation of the survivors currently in relief camps and with the relatives. The buildings are being painted and cleaned on a war-footing, said Mr. Riyas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram that the government would continue the search and rescue operations. The administration would leave no stone unturned to locate missing persons and retrieve bodies to give their families a closure. However, the search has to conclude, and rehabilitation should begin soon. The Cabinet subcommittee would take a decision after striking a consensus with all stakeholders.

One more body retrieved

The search teams retrieved one more body and a body part from the Chaliyar on Thursday, the tenth day after the disaster struck Chooralmala, Mundakkai and Punchirimattam in Meppadi panchayat on July 30. Officially, 226 people have been confirmed dead. As many as 196 body parts were recovered so far. One body and six body parts were buried on Thursday.

A special team consisting of army personnel, SOG officials and forest officials searched at different places deep inside the forest, including Sunrise Valley at Soojippara, on Thursday.

Farewell for Army

An emotional farewell was accorded to the Indian Army personnel who took part in the search and rescue operations at Chooralmala as a section of them left Wayanad on Thursday. Mr. Riyas said the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge built in a record time by the Army was instrumental for the search.

Col. Paramvir Singh Nagra, who was in charge of the Army’s Wayanad mission, thanked the local people and the district administration for their support. A small contingent of Army will continue to remain at Chooralmala to ensure the maintenance of the Bailey bridge.

