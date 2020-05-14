Kerala

Extended lockdown benefits released prisoners

Inmates, sent out to decongest jails, need to return only after public transport is restored

The extended COVID-19 lockdown is turning out to be beneficial for one section of society, the prisoners.

The jail inmates, who were sent out as part of a drive to decongest the jails of the State, can be free birds till the lockdown is lifted and the public public transport system is restored. They were also allowed a grace period of five days from the day of restoration of the public transport system to report back to the jail.

The government decision will benefit 1,818 prisoners who were released from the jails during the spread of the pandemic.

Most of these prisoners were supposed to get back to the jails by April 30, as the lockdown was to end in Kerala on May 3. However, the Centre had extended the lockdown further by a fortnight taking the deadline to May 17. Even after the expiry of the deadline, it may take some more time for the public transport system to become operational.

Exceptions

While releasing the prisoners, the State government had insisted that the accused in cases related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, those convicted or imprisoned in offences involving their family members, and those punished for the murder of their spouses, parents, children and in-laws shall not be set free. The benefits of the scheme were also denied to those accused or convicted in Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Official Secrets Act, Hijacking Act and human trafficking cases.

The government had directed the jail authorities to consider factors like societal and familial acceptance of prisoners while deciding on their release.

As many as 770 prisoners, already out on leave, were granted additional leave of 60 days under the scheme. Interim bail was granted to 690 undertrial and remand prisoners together and 30 others aged above 60 years were also released.

The government had also released 85 prisoners who had completed two-third of their sentence in jails. It was by invoking the remission powers of the government that such prisoners were released, jail department sources indicated. Kerala had 6,298 persons imprisoned in its jails, which have an authorised capacity of 7,231 persons.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 11:57:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/extended-lockdown-benefits-released-prisoners/article31586464.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY