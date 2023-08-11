ADVERTISEMENT

Extend Water Metro to other districts: IMO Director

August 11, 2023 07:57 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Jose Matheickal, Director (Partnership and Projects) of the International Maritime Organisation, with Water Metro officials in Kochi on Thursday. 

The Kochi Water Metro project can be emulated in other districts of Kerala and in other States that have abundant waterbodies as it has proven itself as a sustainable, non-polluting mode of commute, Jose Matheickal, Director (Partnership and Projects) of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has said. He was travelling from Vyttila to Kakkanad on Thursday by a Water Metro ferry.

“Kerala must make optimal use of its abundant inland waterways for water transport. It will considerably lessen the carbon footprint of road transport,” he added.

The IMO is the United Nation’s specialised agency with responsibility for the safety and security of shipping and prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

Mr. Matheickal said efforts were on to bring about zero emission in the maritime sector by 2050. Projects like the Water Metro would help achieve it. “We discussed with Water Metro officials ways in which such projects can be readied in other countries. The State government or private players can take initiative to utilise water hyacinth which poses safety threat to boat services, to generate green fuel with the help of modern technologies,” he added.

