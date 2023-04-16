Extend Vande Bharat to Mangalore: Satheesan

April 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written to Union Minister for Railways that the semi-high speed train Vande Bharat Express allotted to Kerala be extended to Mangalore so that overall high-speed railway connectivity in the State can be ensured.

In his letter, Mr. Satheesan pointed out that the State’s northern district of Kasaragod formed part of the existing railway system in Kerala and that it could have been seamlessly incorporated into the existing route of Vande Bharat Express, without additional effort.

He said that Kasaragod already had limited railway access and that the past efforts to improve connectivity in the district had not been sufficient to bring it forward, to be on par with other districts in the State which were well-connected. It would be a grave injustice to deny the benefits of the new train facility to the people of Kasaragod, he said.

Overall connectivity

The district is close to the neighbouring State of Karnataka, with Mangalore as its nearest station. Extending Vande Bharat Express to Mangalore station would thus improve overall connectivity between the State’s southern and northernmost regions and be of great help for the people of Kasaragod.

He pointed out that there were too many curves on the existing railway tracks in the State, which was likely to impede the Vande Bharat Express train from running at its maximum speed. It was imperative that the high-impact curves on the railway tracks were corrected and automatic signalling system introduced so that the benefits of the high-speed train could be maximised in the State, Mr. Satheesan urged in his letter.

‘Eye on corruption’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan are pushing for the SilverLine semi-high speed project with an eye on corruption, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has said. In a statement on Sunday, he said that the project would remain Mr. Govindan’s dream. He said that the Congress and the CPI(M) were sad at Kerala getting a Vande Bharat Express, while a majority of Malayalis celebrated the decision. Mr. Surendran said that the Modi government would not allow the SilverLine project, which would cause damage to the environment as well as lead to eviction of thousands of families.