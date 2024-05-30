Extend trains to Kottayam to decongest Ernakulam stations, says passenger forum

Since the two main railway stations in Ernakulam have inadequate platform capacity, a few express trains and the Palakkad-Ernakulam MEMU train should be extended to Kottayam where platforms are underutilised, demand passenger associations.

The track doubling through Kottayam that was completed in May 2022 would reduce the need to detain trains in the outer of the Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations which together have only eight platforms. Among them, only five are long enough to accommodate trains with 24 coaches.

New trains sought

The Mumbai-based Western India Passengers’ Association, which is in the forefront seeking more trains to Kerala from Mumbai through the Konkan route, sought new trains from Kottayam to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Palakkad, referring to the completion of track doubling and of six platforms at the Kottayam station in 2022. “In addition, a few trains that terminate at Ernakulam could be extended to Kottayam, decongesting the two major railway stations in Ernakulam. Trains must also be sped up on the Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam section, considering the availability of doubled track,” said Thomas Simon , general secretary of the association, in a release.

Having invested heavily in the six-platform station at Kottayam, Railways must operate adequate number of trains since commuters would otherwise have to travel through accident-prone highways, he said, and cautioned against extending trains that passed through Kerala to Nagercoil/Kanyakumari.

The association recently sought steps to revive train services to Old Railway Station located behind the Kerala High Court, and to the Cochin Harbour terminus station on Willingdon Island – located 8 km south of Ernakulam Junction station.

‘Extend MEMU’

The Kottayam Rail Users’ Forum had earlier this year sent a letter sent to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw mentioning that there were only a few unreserved trains from Kottayam to northern districts for approximately four hours, after Sabari Express left the station at 9.40 a.m. “This prompts unreserved commuters to rely on long-distance express trains which have only two or three general coaches. There have been instances of commuters travelling in toilets of these trains. This situation can be alleviated to some extent if the Palakkad-Ernakulam MEMU train that arrives at Ernakulam Town at 10.36 a.m. is extended to Kottayam. It could begin its return trip from Kottayam at 1.20 pm and pass through Ernakulam at the scheduled time,” said Gireesh Babu of the forum.

It also sought extension of Bengaluru-Ernakulam Inter City Express to Kottayam, where many platforms are underutilised.