Extend support to the quarantined, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 October 2020 00:31 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has flagged the unhealthy practice of victimising people who have been quarantined in the district.

During his customary briefing on Monday, Mr. Vijayan highlighted the rising instances of such persons or families being subjected to harassment by their neighbours and others in their localities. Such intolerant tendencies did not auger well for the containment efforts. Terming those quarantined as part of the frontline warriors in the battle against the pandemic, he appealed to the public to extend all possible support for such sections.

The Chief Minister also cautioned against exceeding the permissible number of attendees during meetings. Urging restraint during neighbourhood gatherings and meetings of residents associations and other collectives, Mr. Vijayan called for excluding senior citizens from such gatherings. Besides, the guidelines of the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign must be strictly adhered to.

He also lauded religious and community leaders for ensuring strict compliance with the campaign norms in places of worship in the district.

All sections of the public have extended wholehearted support towards the cause, he added.