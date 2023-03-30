ADVERTISEMENT

Extend one-time loan settlement scheme: Satheesan

March 30, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has written to the Chief Minister and the Minister for Cooperation that the one-time settlement scheme announced to waive off loan arrears in primary cooperative societies and banks under the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, including Kerala Bank, be extended till April 30.

In his letter, Mr. Satheesan pointed out that following loan repayment arrears, tens of thousands in the State have received recovery notices from various cooperative banks.

Though the one-time loan settlement scheme is in place till March 31, many who availed themselves of the loans continue to be in dire financial distress and are yet to recover from the hardships and business loss they incurred following the 2018 deluge and the COVID-19 pandemic. They are not in a position to repay the loans, he said.

After issuing recovery notices, the banks will soon initiate the recovery processes. In this situation, an urgent directive should be issued to the cooperative banks in the State, including Kerala Bank, that the loanees be given time till April 30 for loan repayment under the one-time loan settlement scheme, Mr. Satheesan appealed.

