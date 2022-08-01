Kerala

Extend date of coconut procurement, T. Siddique

Staff Reporter KALPETTA August 01, 2022 19:05 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:05 IST

T. Siddique, MLA, has urged the State government to extend the date of procurement of raw coconut (dehusked) to August 31.

In a letter to Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Mr. Siddique said the government had procured raw coconut through agencies under the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare at ₹32 per kg till July 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As many farmers are yet to get the benefit of the scheme, the date should be extended to August 31, Mr. Siddique said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also urged the government to adopt steps to procure dried and raw coconut through Krishi Bhavans and farmer cooperatives, and hike the price fixed by the government.

As the number of drier units to dry raw coconut was very low, such units should be set up across the State, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Agriculture
Kerala
Read more...