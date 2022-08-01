Extend date of coconut procurement, T. Siddique

August 01, 2022 19:05 IST

He also urges government to procure through Krishi Bhavans, cooperatives

T. Siddique, MLA, has urged the State government to extend the date of procurement of raw coconut (dehusked) to August 31.

In a letter to Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, Mr. Siddique said the government had procured raw coconut through agencies under the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare at ₹32 per kg till July 31.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As many farmers are yet to get the benefit of the scheme, the date should be extended to August 31, Mr. Siddique said.

He also urged the government to adopt steps to procure dried and raw coconut through Krishi Bhavans and farmer cooperatives, and hike the price fixed by the government.

As the number of drier units to dry raw coconut was very low, such units should be set up across the State, he said.