Expunge Shamseer’s remarks against Modi: BJP

State govt. response against federal system: Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran has demanded that the defamatory remarks made by A.N. Shamseer, MLA, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi be expunged from the Assembly records.

“It was unfortunate that the Speaker did not make any move to stop Mr. Shamseer. No other Assembly in the country has witnessed such a bad behavior. The Chief Minister, who ought to have reacted when a member of the ruling front made a bad remark against the Prime Minister, too had kept mum,” said the BJP leader here on Friday.

Mr. Surendran said Mr. Shamseer had used one of the ugliest words against the Prime Minister, and that the State government’s response to it was against the federal system that exists in the country.

“The Chief Minister should have stopped the MLA of a party with three Parliament members abusing the leader of a party with 400 Parliament members,” he said.

Mr. Surendran also blamed the Opposition for not reacting against Mr. Shamseer’s “abusive” remarks about the Prime Minister. “It shows that both of them are working in tandem,” he said.

Mr. Surendran warned that the BJP would launch an agitation by bringing the people to the front if the government continued its irresponsible and provocative behavior.

The BJP leader also criticised Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas for “making fun of” the Union Ministers and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). “It was unbecoming of the position he holds,” he said.

Mr. Surendran said it was a shame on Mr. Riyas for making fun of Union Ministers after accepting crores of rupees from the Centre for national highway repairs. He said the statements made by Mr. Riyas in the Assembly were politically motivated.

“The government should not forget that the State was pulling on with the Centre’s support. The Modi government is giving the State much more than what the UPA government had given. They still say that the Centre is not giving anything. It is only for political cover-up. This is clear from the last eight years’ history,” he said.

Mr. Surendran was accompanied by BJP State general secretary C. Krishnakumar and treasurer E. Krishnadas.