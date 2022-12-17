  1. EPaper
‘Exposure tour’ planned for Kerala farmers to Israel

The tour group will consist of a maximum of 20 farmers. Applications invited from innovative farmers’ below 50 years of age, with over ten years of experience and having more than one acre of cultivated land

December 17, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The first ‘exposure tour’ abroad for farmers from the State for acquainting them with the latest farming trends will be to Israel.

The Agriculture department has invited applications from farmers who wish to visit Israel to study that country’s modern farming techniques.

The tour is planned under the ‘National and international agricultural technology exposure tours’ for farmer groups, a proposal cleared by the government recently. The tour group will consist of a maximum of 20 farmers.

‘Innovative farmers’ below 50 years of age, with more than ten years of experience and having more than one acre of cultivated land can apply, the department said on Saturday.

Applications can be submitted via www.aimsnew.kerala.gov.in from December 19 onwards. Applications should be filed by December 29. More details are available on the website, the department said.

Israel’s farm sector is known for water management, recycling techniques, micro-irrigation systems, climate-friendly farming technologies and hi-tech farming strategies, the department said. The tour will help to introduce farmers from the State to useful techniques which can be replicated back home, it added.

