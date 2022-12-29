Exposure tour for farmers to Israel: date extended till January 12

December 29, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agriculture department has extended the date for applying for an ‘exposure tour’ to Israel for farmers till January 12.

According to department sources, 25 people have applied so far. But the department would like to have a wider field to screen and select the best candidates.

The tour group for the ‘National and international agricultural technology exposure tours’ will consist of 20 farmers. The project aims at acquainting farmers from the State with the latest farming trends and best practices across the globe so that they can be replicated here.

The department had started accepting applications via www.aimsnew.kerala.gov.in from December 19. Initially, December 29 had been fixed as the deadline. ‘Innovative farmers’ below 50 years of age with more than 10 years of experience and owing more than an acre of cultivated land are eligible to apply.