Exporters in protest mode as perishable goods export drop by 30-40%

November 23, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The exporters from Kerala are facing headwinds with the export of perishable goods from the State declining by around 30-40% chiefly driven by the open-sky policy of the Centre and the recent introduction of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on export.

Kerala had been exporting around 6,000 to 7,000 tonnes of perishable goods, mainly fruits and vegetables, marine products, meat products and flowers, to various countries in West Asia and Europe a month.

Soon after the COVID-19 outbreak, the Centre introduced the open-sky policy for foreign cargo carriers, thus restricting the operation of foreign and non-scheduled freighter charter service flights to six airports in the country — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. This was followed by the introduction of 18% IGST on exports.

Low margin

Now, the export of perishable goods from Kerala has come down to about 4,000-4,500 tonnes a month, says K. Suresh Kumar, chairman of the Air Cargo Agents Association of India (ACAAI), a body of airfreight forwarders, which has a strength of around 600 members. “We will no longer be in a position to compete with other exporters in the international market. For instance, we have to give a GST of ₹36,000 for a consignment worth ₹2 lakh. Already, the margin of the exporters has come down due to stiff competition and the new decision has come as a blow,” says Mr. Kumar.

A senior officer with the Kerala State Industrial Enterprises Limited (KSIE) said the public-sector agency used to export around 1,800-2000 tonnes of general cargo from its Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode cargo complexes during the pre-pandemic era. There was a drop of around 50% in this quantity after the outbreak of COVID-19 and now the KSIE was managing to export around 1,400-1,500 tonnes a month aided by the rising demand for vegetables from the State in the West Asian market.

Dearth of flight services

“Further, we have only one London flight from Kochi for which the exporter will have to produce the perishable goods consignment a day in advance. Earlier, there were many wide-bodied aircraft of foreign airlines from Kerala where more cargo could be despatched. In addition, these companies used to provide dedicated freighter aircraft during festival seasons to meet the rising demand. After the new policy, they cannot operate dedicated freighter aircraft to Kerala,” says Mr. Kumar.

Stung by the drop in exports, the exporters from Kerala have decided to intensify their protest.

Munshid Ali, secretary, Kerala Exporters Forum, said exporters under the Calicut Exporters Association had decided to suspend the shipment of vegetables and fruits from Kerala by air and ship for an indefinite period from Thursday midnight in protest against the exorbitant increase in cargo charges and 18% IGST imposed by the government from October 2022. Exporters under the ACAAI will hold a token strike on Friday.