Expo to raise funds for ailing artist

May 20, 2022 18:14 IST

Kozhikode

Punarjani, a collective of artists, is organising “Jeevarekha”, an exhibition of paintings by more than 50 artists at Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode from May 21 to 28, to raise funds for the medical treatment of artist Vikas Kovoor.

Mr. Kovoor is a Kozhikode-based young artist, who has been suffering from renal failure for decades. He runs an art school named “Aghora” at Thondayad in the city. He lived with a kidney donated by his mother for eight years. But the borrowed kidney too is now dysfunctional as a result of which he has been undergoing dialysis for the past four years, a press release said.

The treatment is taking a toll on him and his family for lack of funds. His friends and students had organised similar programmes in the past, but could not raise much funds.

Mr. Kovoor requires more than ₹35 lakh for his treatment and kidney transplantation surgery and is seeking help from art lovers through ‘”Jeevarekha”. Interested persons could purchase the art works at prices ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹50,000 exhibited at the art gallery to support the artist. For details, contact 9446732726 or 9895541447.