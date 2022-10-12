Expo to feature coins, stamps and antiques from the past

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
October 12, 2022 20:39 IST

The Philatelic and Numismatic Association (PANA) is organising a three-day exhibition of coins, notes, stamps, antiques and related materials at the Bhagyamala auditorium, Chandrasekharan Nair stadium, here from Friday.

The event titled Travancore Expo-2022 will feature coins from ancient kingdoms like Magadha, Gupta, Satavahana, Western Kshatrapas, Chalukyas, Hoysala, Chola, Chera, Pandya, Sultanates of Delhi, Bahmani, Malwa, Gujarat, Kashmir, Mughal, British India, French India, Dutch India, Mysore, Travancore, and Cochin to the modern coinage of India and other countries. Stamps of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle and antiques and weights of measures of the past are other highlights of the exhibition.

Philately Bureau, Thiruvananthapuram, and about 30 coin and stamp dealers from across the country are expected to attend the event. Entry is free. A quiz competition for high school students will be held on Sunday as part of the expo.

