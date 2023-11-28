Expo to be highlight of Global Ayurveda Fest

November 28, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An expo on Ayurveda featuring over 700 stalls will be a major feature of the fifth Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) beginning here on December 1.

Leading Ayurvedic institutions, besides the Ayush department of the Government of India, will showcase their products and services at the expo.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the conclave on December 1, on the theme Emerging Health Challenges and a s Resurgent Ayurveda. Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the National Arogya Fair on the opening day.

A home pavilion built in an area of 1,200 sq ft with the theme ‘Ayurveda Today, Yesterday and Tomorrow’ will showcase the history and latest trends in Ayurveda. Apart from the Arogya Expo pavilion of the Ayush department, there will be stalls of sponsors and major Ayush institutions.

Also, there will be pavilions of 20 Ayurveda colleges showcasing the unique features of Ayurveda. Exhibitions of medicinal plants, Ayurveda hospitals and MSMEs are the other highlights of the event. In the MSME Expo, start-ups will exhibit their products in 120 stalls.

A free medical camp, comprising 25 specialty clinics, making available outpatient services of top Ayurveda physicians, will be open on all five days at the venue. Also, ₹15 lakh worth of medicines will be distributed free as part of the medical camp. Other highlights of the event are an ‘Ayurveda Aahar’ food court serving a wide variety of healthy food and a Business-to- Business (B2B) meet on Ayurveda medical tourism.

The conference is organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush, the Government of India, Government of Kerala, and various Ayurveda associations. The event will be attended by delegations from over 70 countries.