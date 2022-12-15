Expo on start-up products draws crowds at Huddle Global

December 15, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An expo showcasing innovative start-up products is a major attraction for visitors at the two-day Huddle Global 2022, the start-up conclave which opened at Kovalam on Thursday. Around 70 start-ups are exhibiting their products at the expo.

The 2021 National Startup India Award-winning product, OralScan, an oral cancer screening device developed by Sascan Meditech in 2019, and the robotic manhole cleaner ‘Bandicoot’ from Genrobotics Innovation Pvt. Ltd., which seeks to phase out manual scavenging, are on display here.

OralScan was incubated at TIMED, the Technology Business Incubator of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. Genrobotics also has on display Genbot, a robot for lifting heavy weights.

Daad.io - Digital Arts Academy for the Deaf, founded in 2018, is another big draw. The edutech startup by Remya Raj and Anjana Lekshmi offers video-based classes for people with hearing impairment. The video classes use sign language and normal language simultaneously.

Reducing plastic use

Other highlights of the expo include a web application firewall developed by Prophaze Technologies Pvt. Ltd. in 2019 and a slew of health tech products. Also on display are eco-friendly products aimed at reducing the use of plastics by promoting products for everyday use made from recycled waste paper and sugarcane waste, bagasse. The expo also features value-added products made out of jackfruit, ragi and banana.