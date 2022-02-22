Expo on India’s scientific advancement opens

Country's advancement in healthcare, allied research highlighted

Visitors at the exhibition on Indias Achievements in Science and Technology at Regional Science Centre at Planetarium in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Staff Reporter

Kozhikode:

In the 75 years since Independence, India has made quite a mark in the sector of science and technology, which has been visually chronicled in an exhibition titled “India’s Achievements in Science and Technology” that began at the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The expo begins with an account of science in ancient India and the country's achievements in the pre-Independence period including Nobel Prize in Physics to C.V. Raman. Post-Independence, the Central government gave utmost importance to S&T especially to ensure the country's food safety, which led to the Green Revolution (agriculture), the White Revolution (milk) and Blue Revolution (Food).

The next focus was on making the country self-sustainable in energy through conventional and non-conventional methods. The establishment of the steel plants were a milestone in the country's leap towards modernisation.

A good part of the exhibition has been dedicated to the country's advancement in healthcare and allied research, the eradication of smallpox and polio being major milestones. Research in the pharmaceutical sector ensured a steady supply for drugs and vaccines to the country.

India's advances in nuclear power were feared by many countries across the world, for it could be a disastrous weapon. But the country wisely invested its nuclear energy for energy requirements and peaceful activities.

Space technology in India has developed beyond bounds over the past 75 years. From the first satellite Aryabhatta to the other satellite systems, India has now reached the stage where lunar and interplanetary missions have materialised. After Rakesh Sharma, several Indians have gone to space as well. The missiles, submarines and fighter planes made in India are testament to its advances in defence research as well.

The telecom revolution and the arrival of mobile phones revolutionised the communication sector while the automobile industry flourished under innovative ideas. The IT revolution of the 90s began with the computerisation of the Railways and the arrival of IT giants made India an IT superpower in no time.

Recently, India made a mark by developing a COVID-19 vaccine in record time and vaccinating more than 100 crore people in just a year.

The exhibition concludes by paying tribute to the unsung heroes of science and technology in India and listing the major milestones.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Homey Cherian, director of Arecanut and Spices Development on Tuesday.