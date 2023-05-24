Expo on e-governance opens in city

May 24, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Ahead of the declaration of ‘Total e-Governance Kerala’ by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Department of Electronics and Information Technology opened an exhibition here on Wednesday featuring digitisation of service delivery by various government departments.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy inaugurated the expo at the Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds. Electronics and IT Secretary Rathan Kelkar, Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, Snehil Kumar Singh, and Kerala State Information Technology Mission Director Anukumari were present.

Various government departments are displaying in audio-visual format the progress they have made in digitising a wide range of services. More than 15 government departments are participating in the expo.

Entry to the exhibition, which will close on May 27, is free.

The Chief Minister will make the ‘Total e-governance Kerala’ declaration at the Nishagandhi auditorium here at 4.30 pm on Thursday.