Expo on coins and stamps

The Philatelic and Numismatics Association (PANA) is conducting an exhibition of coins, currency notes, and stamps at the Bhagyamala auditorium here from July 19 to 21.

The event named Travancore Expo 2024 will feature coins from the sixth century to the present in India and other countries. A rich collection of stamps representing various periods in history and antiques are other highlights

Minister for Museums and Archaeology Kadannappally Ramachandran will inaugurate the expo on July 19 morning.

