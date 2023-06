June 03, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 50th KVS Trivandrum cluster-level ‘Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini’ was conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, here on Friday.

Students from Kendriya Vidyalayas up to Kollam participated in the one-day science, mathematics, and environment exhibition for children. Winners will get a chance to participate in the regional- level exhibition at Ernakulam.