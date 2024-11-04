GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Expo at Huddle Global 2024 to showcase Deep Tech, R&D start-ups

CM to open conclave on Nov. 28. Event a platform for start-ups to present their advanced solutions and engage in interactive demonstrations before major stakeholders from across the world

Published - November 04, 2024 09:58 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Advanced solutions from Deep Tech and R&D start-ups will be the spotlight of the expo at Huddle Global 2024, the start-up conclave organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) at Kovalam here from November 28 to 30.

The expo, titled The Emerging Tech and Deep Tech Zone, is conceived as a hub for start-ups to present their advanced solutions and engage in interactive demonstrations before major stakeholders from across the world converging at the flagship event.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate ‘Huddle Global 2024’ at Kovalam and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath will deliver the keynote address on ‘ISRO’s Vision and the Rise of India’s Space Tech Companies.’

“Huddle Global 2024 promises to be a landmark event for innovation and technology, offering insights into the future of deep tech and beyond. The Deeptech Zone at the event will host a variety of events, including knowledge sessions, the Deeptech Startup Expo, and the Deeptech Student Innovations initiative,” a press note quoting KSUM Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anoop Ambika said.

The Emerging Technology Zone at the conclave will highlight advancements across five focus areas — Energy, Health care, Digital Media and Entertainment, Food and Agriculture, and Space. Participants will also engage in a roundtable discussion aimed at fostering collaboration among R&D institutions, industry leaders, and start-ups in the space tech sector.

The deliberations will cover a range of topics, including Autonomous Vehicles, Green Hydrogen, and Quantum Technologies.  

Into its sixth edition, Huddle Global 2024 will bring together globally known start-up founders, mentors, investors, industry leaders and decision-makers to engage in conversations and clinch business partnerships. The conclave will provide a platform for digital transformation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), helping them leverage new technologies, bringing down operational costs and expanding business.

Published - November 04, 2024 09:58 pm IST

