Explosives seized from plantation

The police on Thursday seized explosives containing nine gelatine sticks and a 5.5-metre fuse wire from a plantation at Kaippancherry in the Sulthan Bathery police station limits.

The Nilambur police had arrested Ashraf, 47, of Thangalath at Kaippancherry on Wednesday from his house on a complaint filed by Shybin of Mukkatta at Nilambur.

Mr. Shybin said in his complaint that a seven-member team, including Ashraf, had attacked him after trespassing into his house and robbed him of ₹7 lakh, three lap top computers and four mobile phones.

During the interrogation, Ashraf revealed that the mainours, including the mobile phones, were buried in a ditch in the plantation of a relative of his brother Noushad. Noushad is also an accused in the incident, police sources said.

During a search on Thursday, the police recovered the explosives and four mobile phones buried in separate ditches. The mainours were hidden in separate plastic bottles.

Noushad was working along with Shybin for the past many years and the seven-member team reached Shybin’s house on Sunday to ask the amount borrowed from Noushad, the sources said. They entered into an altercation and the accused robbed him of the cash, laptops and mobile phones from the house after attacking Shybin.

The other members of the team were absconding after the incident, the sources said. The Sulthan Bathery police registered a case and intensified the investigation into the incident.