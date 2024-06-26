GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Explosives recovered from Wayanad defused

Published - June 26, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The explosives discovered by forest officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division on forestland near Thalappuzha under the North Wayanad Forest Division on Tuesday were defused on Wednesday.

The officials found the explosives, kept in a plastic bag and buried near a forest track, during routine patrolling.

A bomb squad from Kozhikode identified the explosives as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and defused them, P. Bijuraj, DySP, Mananthavady, told The Hindu.

Gelatine sticks, fuse wires, and detonators used for making a large explosion were recovered from the area, Mr. Bijuraj said. Samples of the explosives had been taken for examination, he added.

Apart from the bomb and dog squads of the police, Thunderbolt and Special Operation Group personnel intensified combing in the forest area. It was reported that the area was frequented by Maoist militants and the explosives were found on a forest path the Thunderbolt commandos used for patrolling. 

Senior police officers, including Taposh Basumatary, Superintendent of Police, Special Operation Group, are camping in the district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.