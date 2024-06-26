Explosives recovered from Wayanad defused

The explosives discovered by forest officials of the South Wayanad Forest Division on forestland near Thalappuzha under the North Wayanad Forest Division on Tuesday were defused on Wednesday.

The officials found the explosives, kept in a plastic bag and buried near a forest track, during routine patrolling.

A bomb squad from Kozhikode identified the explosives as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and defused them, P. Bijuraj, DySP, Mananthavady, told The Hindu.

Gelatine sticks, fuse wires, and detonators used for making a large explosion were recovered from the area, Mr. Bijuraj said. Samples of the explosives had been taken for examination, he added.

Apart from the bomb and dog squads of the police, Thunderbolt and Special Operation Group personnel intensified combing in the forest area. It was reported that the area was frequented by Maoist militants and the explosives were found on a forest path the Thunderbolt commandos used for patrolling.

Senior police officers, including Taposh Basumatary, Superintendent of Police, Special Operation Group, are camping in the district.