The explosive accusations of sexual misconduct by those sitting at the apex of the Malayalam film industry, perhaps one of Kerala society’s most discernable and socially significant power structures, appeared to have wrongfooted the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

In a “Me too” moment, at least two persons in significant leadership positions in the industry have lost their posts following allegations of sexual abuse, even as the LDF government appeared to be at a loss to decide what standard of evidence should apply to hold the prominent personalities legally accountable for their alleged misdemeanours.

The bombshell Justice K. Hema Committee report detailing instances of sexual exploitation in the entertainment industry appeared to have empowered the women to share their stories of sexual exploitation on mainstream media.

Their damning disclosures have strongly resonated among the Kerala public weaned on a diet of Malayalam cinema.

The “disclosures” spurred worry in the government and the film industry that more discreditable and embarrassing facts, which could shatter reputations and dismantle myths surrounding icons of Malayalam cinema, might emerge in the public domain like the proverbial skeletons tumbling off the cupboard.

The damning report and its socio-political fallout have opened the government to criticism that it was concerned more about protecting the rich and powerful in the cinema industry than honouring the Left’s storied principle of women’s rights, gender and workplace equality.

On Sunday (August 25, 2024), Leader of the Opposition V. D. Sateeshan demanded the resignation of Culture Minister Saji Cherian. He accused Mr. Cherian of impeding the release of the Hema committee report, shockingly disparaging victims of sexual abuse and ventilating laudatory character sketches of influential exploiters. Meanwhile, Mr. Cherian has blamed the “right-wing media” for branding him anti-woman.

The incriminating disclosures have unleashed waves of public accusations against the ruling disposition on social and mainstream media and raised questions about the genuineness of the government’s pro-victim stance.

The alleged “disaffection” with the government spilt onto the streets, with the Congress and the BJP workers staging protests across the State.

The government also faced strident criticism from within the ruling front, with Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Annie Raja signalling that the State should do more, including prosecuting the accused.

Meanwhile, the government’s much-hyped cinema conclave in November to craft regulatory policies for the entertainment industry has run into strong headwinds.

The Women in Cinema Collective, an advocacy group that champions women’s rights, and opposition parties have accused the government of attempting to accord parity of status to victims and violators by holding a cinema conclave before holding the accused persons legally accountable.

