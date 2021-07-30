Kerala

‘Explosive material’ recovered from railway track

The police on Friday recovered a ball-shaped ice cream container filled with suspected explosive chemicals from a railway track near the Kallayi railway station in Kozhikode. A team led by District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) visited the spot as part of launching a probe into the incident.

It was around 7.30 a.m. that local track inspection staff reported the incident to the Government Railway Police. Though the police ruled out sabotage attempt, the statements of a few local residents were recorded as part of the investigation.

Forensic experts and the bomb detection and disposal squad reached the spot to collect more evidence. The device was found on one of the tracks leading to a nearby cement yard. The area is often used by people to cross the track.

Police sources said the visuals from closed circuit television cameras from the location would be collected. Investigation would also be conducted into the statements of some of the local residents that the area was used for bursting firecrackers, they said.


