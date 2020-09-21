Explosion inside house injures one; Congress alleges bomb manufacturing mishap

One person was injured in an explosion that occurred inside the house at Naduvanad near Mattanur in Kannur on Sunday midnight.
According to the police, the house owner Rajesh, reportedly a CPI(M) worker, was injured in the blast. He was immediately shifted to the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital.
Meanwhile, a search is on at the residence by the bomb squad and forensic team. Police have recovered a few minor explosives used to catch wild pigs, and a few weapons. Two persons were taken into custody in the incident for further questioning
Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between Congress workers and locals, reportedly Communist Party of India (Marxist) supporters, when District Congress Committee President Satheesan Pacheni visited the house.
Mr. Pacheni demanded an end to CPI(M)-led bomb making in the district
The DCC President said that the police should be prepared to take strong legal action against those who engage in brutal acts that threaten the peaceful life in the country.
Mr. Pacheni said the CP(M) district leadership must stop feeding and financing criminal gangs.
The public can easily figure out the culprits when news of explosion during bomb-making came out on a frequent basis.
The manufacture and explosion of the bombs are happening in the same district that is home to most CPI(M) leaders.
If CPI(M) is trying to turn bomb manufactuing into a livelihood optionto feed and create new criminals, the party should openly accept this to the people.
