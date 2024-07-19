Explore scope of State-level expansion of ‘Anywhere Registration,’ Kerala govt. told

The Estimates Committee of the State Legislative Assembly wants the State government to explore the possibility of expanding the ‘Anywhere Registration’ service offered by the Registration department as a State-level mechanism.

In its report on the Registration department’s Budget allocation submitted to the House earlier this month, the committee noted that the facility, introduced at the revenue district-level four years ago, was not being efficiently implemented.

In November 2020

‘Anywhere Registration’ allows the public to register deeds in any sub-registrar office within a revenue district. The facility had come into effect in November 2020, with the government issuing formal orders. At the same time, the committee, headed by K.K. Shailaja, MLA, has also urged the Registration department to put in place safeguards at every sub-registrar office to detect whether a property has been mortgaged in more than one cooperative bank or society. At present, there is no online mechanism to ascertain this, the committee noted.

Stamp paper supply

Further, the panel has recommended that the department should look into whether registration services can be offered on public holidays also. Other recommendations include steps to ensure adequate supply of stamp paper, especially of the lower denominations, and to provide guidelines to people who wish to draft the deeds on their own for the purpose of registration.

Urgent measures should be taken to render the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal fully operational, the committee’s report said. The Registration department has envisioned the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal as a single-window mechanism for all land transaction-related services offered by it.

